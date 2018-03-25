Rain and snow move in tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After being stuck in a dry pattern for the last several weeks, the Front Range finally has a chance to see multiple storm systems this week.

A few scattered showers will move across the northern Front Range Sunday evening clearing shortly after midnight. Temperatures stay mild tonight with breezy winds.

Weather changes will move in by early Monday morning. The Front Range and eastern plains will wake up to fog and low clouds. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for the far eastern plains from 8pm tonight until 10am Monday. Some areas will see drizzle develop within the fog and low clouds.

Fog and low clouds will burn off by midday allowing some sunshine to peak through. Afternoon temperatures in Denver will be in the low 50s or cooler if cloud cover hangs around longer. Rain showers will develop on the Front Range during the afternoon quickly changing over to snow by Monday evening. Snow showers will be heavy at times and will clear out early Tuesday morning before the morning commute. In Denver, most of the accumulating snow will fall between 8pm Monday and 1am Tuesday.

Winds will be gusty at times during this storm causing reduced visibility. Travel will be challenging along the Front Range and in the eastern mountains late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Allow extra time for the Tuesday morning commute.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers Monday afternoon through midday Tuesday. The southern mountains are under a Winter Storm Watch from 6pm Monday until noon on Tuesday.

Snow totals (keep the range in mind):

metro Denver- 1-3"

Palmer Divide & foothills - 3-7"

eastern mountains - 3-10"

The western slope and eastern plains will only see small totals, mostly likely under an inch, from this storm.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 40s with dry conditions in the afternoon and evening for Denver. Wednesday will stay dry until late when another chance for snow moves in.

Rain and snow showers will stay for Thursday with high temperatures dropping back to the 40s.

Friday looks like the driest day this week with highs in the 60s.

Another storm system arrives late Saturday into Sunday.

