One family displaced after apartment fire in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — One family was displaced after an apartment fire in Wheat Ridge on Saturday night, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire happened at the Oakbrook Apartments in the 3700 block of Oak Street on Saturday night around 9 p.m., the fire department said.

It caused major damage to the first floor unit of the building and displaced the family that lived there, according to officials.

Several crews with West Metro Fire Rescue responded and were able to contain the fire before it spread.

It is unknown how the fire started.