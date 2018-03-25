Missing Longmont mom’s family gathers to pray for her safe return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- The family of a missing Longmont woman missing for a week took a break from their search to gather at a park on Sunday to pray for her safe return.

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia, 34, was last seen in an alleyway behind 3’s Bar in downtown Longmont about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Since her disappearance, police and her family have been searching everywhere for her whereabouts. They gathered on Sunday to pray for her safe return to her family and three sons.

"It’s hard looking alleys and places you really don’t want to think of," said her cousin Anitra Dominguez.

Yesterday, Longmont police searched Golden Ponds Park with a dive team and search dogs. Investigators did not find anything relevant to the case and Rita's mother, Diane Romero, said she's grateful they left the pond empty handed.

"That means there is still hope. I haven’t given up on Rita, I haven’t given up. I’m glad you weren’t there yesterday because it means there is still hope," said Diane Romero.

Her family said they will continue to spread the word about her disappearance and pray for her safe return.