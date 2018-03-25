Local man pleading for help finding stolen service dog

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A local man needs your help. He was carjacked while his service dog was in the backseat of his SUV. Now, he is desperate to get her back.

The crime happened in the Taco Bell parking lot off of Simms and Colfax in Lakewood.

Mia, a 10-year-old Pitbull, is a trained service dog. The victim said he brings her to local hospitals to help patients cope.

“Every day waking up, I’d start singing, I love you Mia, my mama Mia. You’re so sweet to me,” Schook said.

Schook said Mia is a faithful, 4-legged best friend.

“She’ll lay there in the morning and she’ll start doing this. My emotional attachment to her is like a kid.”

Mia is more than just Darren Schook’s companion. A few years ago, he started the group, “Fight Breast Cancer not Pitbulls.”

Schook believes that no one should have to choose between their health care and their dog. When someone is sick or in the hospital, his group will take care of their dog for up to 90 days. Schook also takes Mia out to provide emotional support for folks battling cancer and other setbacks.

“She’s so comforting and nurturing. She’s got thousands of people that I believed she’s helped,” Schook said.

But on March 4 at 6 p.m., Schook’s world came crashing down. In seconds, his beloved Mia was gone. Schook was carjacked off of Simms and Colfax.

“It’s the most miserable, hurting… it’s gut wrenching,” Schook said.

Schook called Lakewood Police. Just a short time ago, the Problem Solvers learned there was a glimmer of hope when Colorado State Troopers found his stolen Chevy Blazer on the side of Interstate 70, near Strasburg. But sadly, Mia was nowhere to be found.

“It was just a sinking feeling,” Schook said.

Mia is the only close family Schook has. He told FOX 31 he’s praying that someone will help bring her home.

“Please return the greatest joy and love of my life,” Schook said. Schook said Mia is microchipped.

FOX31 talked to Colorado State Patrol. There was an arrest made for aggravated motor vehicle theft in connection to this case. Now we’re waiting to hear from investigators if they got any information about Mia, out of the suspect.