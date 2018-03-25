× Inmate escapes correctional facility in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate escaped Skyline Correctional facility in Cañon City on Saturday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said that Robert Roberts, 22, escaped and was last seen wearing dark green inmate clothing.

Roberts was last seen traveling on foot near the river between Mackenzie and Pathfinder Park, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 719-784-3411, press 1 at recording, the sheriff’s office said.