Grass fire destroys supplies at animal sanctuary, no animals injured

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- Strong winds ripped through Colorado this weekend, putting much of the state into a Red Flag Warning.

Flames ripped through a grassy area on Friday afternoon, getting dangerously close to Creative Acres Animal Sanctuary.

The sanctuary is a no-kill, roam-free space where horses, dozens of birds and even alpacas can live safely.

No animals were hurt but the farm lost some much needed supplies during the grass fire and is asking for the help of the public.

Julie Leonardi went to creative acres and brings us a look at the damage.