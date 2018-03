DENVER — Denver police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found early Sunday morning.

Police said the woman was found by police near East 46th Avenue and North Freeport Way.

The woman has medical condition and did not have an ID on her and was unable to give police any information about herself, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.