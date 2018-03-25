× Another warm, breezy Sunday with isolated evening showers

DENVER — Expect another unseasonably warm afternoon as we end our weekend, as highs on Sunday will top off in the mid-60s. Clouds will gradually increase, with an isolated shower or two for the northern front range this evening.

Throughout the day, wind will be fairly calm across the Denver metro area, but expect gusts as high as 20-30 miles per hour over the Palmer Divide, southern I-25 corridor and southeastern plains. For that reason, a Red Flag Warning has been issued from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday.

A cold front will pass through the state on Monday. Expect dry conditions as you start your day, but highs will drop into the low 50s.

As clouds increase, rain will be possible during the evening hours. This will rapidly transition over to snow as temperatures drop below freezing overnight. A few lingering snow showers will be possible for the start of the day on Tuesday, especially for the southern portion of the Denver metro area.

Snowfall totals Monday night into Tuesday don’t look impressive, with a trace to 3 inches possible. Higher totals will stay to the west and southern end of the metro area.

The forecast for the work week ahead does stay fairly active, with another system moving through Wednesday into Thursday. Expect a wintry mix as temperatures will stay in the 40-50s.

Conditions look to dry out by Friday and Saturday as temperatures return to the middle 60s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

