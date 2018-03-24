Pond searched in Longmont for missing mother of 3

LONGMONT, Colo. — A search was underway Saturday afternoon at a park in Longmont for Rita Gutierrez-Garcia, the mother of three who has been missing for almost a week.
“The Longmont Police Department, Longmont Fire Department and Longmont Emergency Unit is conducting an area search at a pond at Golden Ponds Park, near 3rd Avenue and Hover Street, on the west side of Longmont with dive teams and search dogs,” as statement from Longmont police said.
A spokesman said investigators are following up on all leads in the case. The search teams began this operation at 9 a.m. “We do not have any updates and will stay at the pond until we can rule it out.”