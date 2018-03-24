Mild Sunday followed by a snowy start to the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few scattered showers are possible tonight on the Front Range with most places staying dry and breezy. Winds will calm down after sunset.

Sunday's weather will be similar to today. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies and gusty winds. A 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm is possible Sunday afternoon and evening across Denver, the I-25 corridor, and the eastern plains.

Weather changes will start to move in on Monday. High temperatures will cool to the 50s, winds will become stronger, and cloud cover will increase. By Monday evening, rain showers will move into the Front Range quickly changing over to snow as temperatures drop.

Snow showers will continue across the state overnight and could be heavy at times. It will all clear out by Tuesday afternoon. It is still too far out to know exact totals with this storm but the Tuesday morning commute will most likely have some slow-downs. Afternoon highs will only reach the low 40s on Tuesday.

Another storm system will move in late Wednesday through Thursday. This storm once again could bring accumulating snow to most of Colorado. Stay tuned to the forecast this week for more details on these snowstorms.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.