‘Medical event’ may have contributed to fatality in Fort Collins car crash

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins Police announced Saturday that a traffic collision that resulted in one man dead may have been caused by a “medical event” prior to the crash.

According to a statement released by the department, the crash happened at the intersection of Shields Street and Mountain Avenue in Fort Collins.

Officials said the collision happened Friday afternoon, just after 5:00 p.m.

A report filed said that a 2002 Honda CRV was traveling east on Mountain Avenue and stopped for a red light at Shields Street.

When the traffic light turned green for eastbound traffic, the CRV proceeded into the intersection and was hit by a 1999 Dodge Durango traveling south on Shields Street.

The driver of the CRV, Sierra Mikula, 22, of Fort Collins, was not injured.

The driver of the Durango told officers he was uninjured, but may have experienced a medical event before the collision. As a precaution, officers requested an ambulance to check on the driver of the Durango.

While being checked by medical personnel at the scene, the driver of the Durango suffered a medical event. He was transported to Poudre Valley Hospital where he died.

The name of the driver has not been released pending notification of family and investigators are working to determine if the collision contributed to his death.

The intersection of Shields Street and Mountain Avenue was closed for approximately 4 hours while investigators processed the scene.

Police do not believe speed contributed to the collision, but are working with the Larimer County Coroner’s Office to determine if other factors were involved.