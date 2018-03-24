× Man found dead in parking lot in Aurora, case investigated as homicide

AURORA, Colo. — Police responded to a call and found a man unresponsive in a parking lot in West Aurora Saturday morning.

He was suffering from “apparent trauma” in the parking lot of the U-Haul business at 1802 South Havana Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aurora police.

Officers first arrived at 6:29 a.m.

Detectives were there investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police said they are asking members of the public to come forward with any information about what happened to the man.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.