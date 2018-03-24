Firestone dedicates baseball fields to victims of house explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FIRESTONE, Colo. -- The town of Firestone dedicated two baseball stadiums to Joey Irwin and Mark Martinez on Saturday, nearly one year after the two men died when Martinez' home exploded.

Martinez and Irwin's families said the two men grew up playing baseball and that passion continued into adulthood.

"We played every year," said Mark's cousin Jeff Martinez. "It's been in our family forever."

On Saturday, the town unveiled two plaques -- one for Martinez and one for Irwin -- in front of their perspective fields. The mayor of Firestone and Martinez' wife Erin Martinez spoke at the dedication ceremony.

"This is just a step in showing thanks from the town and we appreciate that," said Jeff Martinez. "It's just another step to try and heal."

In April, Mark and Erin Martinez' home exploded. An investigation found a cut and abandoned flow line had been leaking gas into the home.

The town of Firestone wanted to unveil the plaques on Saturday, ahead of the start of the spring baseball season.