Demolition begins on iconic Denver motel

DENVER -- Major demolition is beginning for the Central 70 project, to widen 10 miles of the interstate in Denver, and that means the end of an iconic motel.

Demolition crews began tearing down the Colonial Motor Motor, just north of I-70 between Elizabeth and Thompson, Saturday morning, in a process that will take about four weeks.

Construction on the interstate, which will include destroying the viaduct and putting a portion of the lanes underground, will begin this summer.

It's a controversial project that has displaced dozens of people from more than 50 homes and nearly 20 businesses.

Many people have complained to C-DOT about the project. But plenty of others are in favor of it.

"I think it’s a good idea," said Carlos Saenz, who owns Easy P Auto Salvage that's just south of the motel. "Obviously, everything takes a long process. But definitely, it’s a good project for Denver, because the traffic has been hard for all of us."

Saenz hopes that when the entire Central 70 project is complete in about four years, it'll spruce up his neighborhood and increase business.