Volunteers requested for forest maintenance in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY — If you love the outdoors and want to help beautify Colorado, some folks up in Summit County sure could use your help.

A non-profit group called, ‘Friends of the Dillon Ranger District’ is looking for volunteers to help maintain and nurture the county’s chunk of White River National Forest.

“A lot of the projects revolve around forest health,” said Doozie Martin, Program Manager for 'Friends of the Dillon Ranger District'.

‘Friends of the Dillon Ranger District’ partners up with the U.S. Forest Service.

“We’re basically here to help them with whatever they can,” Martin said.

Out of every national forest in the nation, White River National Forest is the most visited. It spans 2.3 million acres with 2,500 miles of trails.

Part of the volunteer work being requested would be to maintain some of those trails in Summit County.

Last year more than 1,200 people volunteered. Volunteer season in Summit County usually runs from early June to September.

