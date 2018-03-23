Suspect wanted in late night shooting at Lone Tree bowling alley

LONE TREE, Colo. — A suspect is on the run after a shooting outside of a Lone Tree bowling alley. Police said the incident took place around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

According to officials, there was some kind of fight inside the Bowlero bowling alley and shots were fired.

When they arrived on the scene at 9255 Kimmer Dr., they found one man down, suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

The victim was immediately rushed to Sky Ridge Medical Center. His condition has not been released and police describe the victim as a man in his early 20s.

Friday morning, police are still looking for one suspect .

They say the shooter is an Asian man, in his mid-to-late 20s, and they believe he fled in a black or dark colored SUV, most likely a BMW.

If you have information about the shooting, call 911.