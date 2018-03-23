Preschool director arrested for pulling knife, telling 4-year-old she would ‘cut his fingers off’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD, N.J. — The director of a New Jersey preschool faces multiple charges after allegedly pulling a knife on a 4-year-old child and threatening to cut him.

Adetokunbo Akinnaso, the 64-year-old director of Dawn To Dusk Christian Childcare and Learning Center in Plainfield, was charged with two counts of cruelty or neglect of children, a fourth-degree offense. She could face up to 18 months in state prison if convicted.

“My child and another child were being disciplined at the time they were brought to the director's office,” explained father Raymond Moss. “At that time a knife was pulled out and she told my child she was going to cut his fingers off if he does not behave.”

Moss told WPIX that the school never notified him about the Feb. 28 incident. Moss ended up finding out after investigators with the New Jersey Department of Children and Families Institutional Abuse Investigation Unit contacted him. The agency had received a call from a preschool staffer who wanted to report what happened.

Akinnaso is currently on leave from the school. She’ll next be in court on April 2.

"I feel as though she's still a danger to anyone she's around," Moss said.

Moss' son is now in a new school, adjusting to new teachers.

"With all things considered, he's doing OK," his dad said.