Preparations ramp up for ‘March For Our Lives’ rally Saturday

DENVER — Thousands of students all around the country – and right here in Denver – will join together Saturday at the March For Our Lives movement which calls for an end to gun violence.

There are 832 planned events worldwide in connection with this movement, including the local rally at Denver’s Civic Center Park.

Organizers of the Denver march call themselves “Never Again” and gathered last weekend at Manual High School to plan the details of the rally.

Participants say gun violence is not a partisan issue but rather an American issue.

A rally to encourage change to make schools safer for students and teachers should be supported across the aisle, they said.

“I like to say we were the generation that was born into this the first generation and dang it we will be the last,” said Jack Sironen of Never Again Colorado

Earlier this month, the co-founders of Lyft sent a letter to the student organizers of the march, pledging support with free Lyft rides to marches all around the country for up to 1.5 million dollars worth of free rides.