× Pineapple Express storm system brings rain and snow to Colorado

A small chunk of the Pineapple Express continues moving into Colorado today with rain, snow and gusty wind. I’m forecasting a 10% chance of rain showers in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins this afternoon. Plus, gusty winds this afternoon up to 45mph across the Front Range. Highs around 71.

The Mountains can expect rain and snow with most of the accumulation (2-8″) above 9,000-10,000ft. It’s a warm storm system.

Drier across the board on Saturday. Still warm with highs around 70.

Sunday features a 10% chance of afternoon rain showers, highs near 70.

Two additional storm systems are possible Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday. They look a touch colder so snow is in my forecast for Denver and the Front Range.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.