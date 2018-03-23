Last of 3 Colorado defendants pleads guilty in $2 million fraud conspiracy

DENVER -An Aurora man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and aggravated identity theft Wednesday.

Jaquon Mucsarney,36, and co-conspirators Schosche Mucsarney and Sherry Charleston were indicted by a Federal Grand Jury in Denver on January 7, 2016.

According to information contained in the indictment and plea agreement, between January 1, 2011 and January 1, 2016, Jaquon Mucsarney devised a scheme to defraud the IRS by filing tax returns with false information in order to obtain fraudulent tax refunds.

Schosche and Charleston were in on the plan but authorities consider Jaquon the “leader” of the operation.

Mucsarney created roughly 50 fictitious businesses, which only existed on paper and had little or no legitimate business activity.

He typically filed U.S. Corporation Income Tax Returns on behalf of the companies, which contained false information relating to income, deductions, over payments, and refunds due.

Over the course of the scheme, Mucsarney, with the assistance of others, submitted approximately 100 fraudulent income tax returns to the IRS, which claimed refunds totaling $2,168,277.

Of the amount requested, the IRS ultimately paid out approximately $327,970.

Jaquon Mucsarney is scheduled to be sentenced on June 5.

Both Schosche Mucsarney and Sherry Charleston were sentenced previously.