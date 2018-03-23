Lack of snow benefits developers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVERTHORNE — The unseasonably warm winter we just dealt with wasn’t great for our state. After all, drought conditions are terrible. But if you work in the construction industry, the warm weather was super helpful!

Take for instance the 240 home residential community project that’s currently being built on 416 acres of land in Summit County.

The community is called ‘Summit Sky Ranch’ and it’s chock full of stunning homes.

“With the warm weather we’ve been able to start and continue work we wouldn’t even try to concur during the winter,” explained Cate Siegel with Summit Sky Ranch. “Normally we would be pushing snow and spending quite a bit of time and money and just moving snow.”

Because of the warm weather, builders have been able to grate the community lake, tile and plaster the clubhouse and continue building new homes.

“And hopefully if the weather continues like this in the Spring we’ll begin grading on our future 20-acre town park,” Siegel said.