Pre-evacuation notice issued for wildfire burning near Larkspur

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A pre-evacuation notice was issued for some residents in Larkspur because of a wildfire Friday afternoon. Firefighters and other first responders were fighting the fire in Douglas County.

The pre-evacuation notice was issued at 2:00 p.m. for the town of Larkspur east of Spruce Mountain Road and north of Fox Farm Road, the Larkspur Fire Protection District said.

Residents in that area were advised to be prepared to evacuate immediately.

Highway 105 was closed at Fox Farm Road in the town of Larkspur and at Noe Road.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office closed Spruce Mountain and Perry Park roads between Fox Farm and Noe roads to give fire crews space to work. People were asked to stay out of the area.

A helicopter was deployed to help fight the fire.

The fire was estimate to be about 170 acres in size. It was over 50 percent contained as of 3:00 p.m. Larkspur Fire officials reported little fire activity and they said smoke had dissipated from the fire but the wind remained strong.

Firefighters and DCOEM are on scene of a fire near Spruce Mountain Rd/E Noe Rd. Helicopter deployed. Sign up for CodeRed Reverse 911 at https://t.co/UyDZZ856sy to receive any possible evacuation notices. Size up and further info to follow on Twitter. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) March 23, 2018