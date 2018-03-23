× Friends mourn loss of man killed in Highland neighborhood Sunday

DENVER — Denver Police are now offering up to a $2,000 reward to find whoever killed a man who was walking in the Highlands last Sunday afternoon.

Brad Kottke, 48, was shot and killed at the intersection of 25th Street and Grove. Friends told FOX31 he was shot four times, including once in the back of the head.

“It’s been unbelievable and I just feel sick to my stomach, every minute of every day,” said Leslie Sorum, who worked with Kottke at the Highland Tavern and was also his roommate. “I’m heartbroken. I’m sad. Angry.”

Police have not said what led up to Kottke being killed or if they have any suspects in the case.

Kottke’s friends said they think it could be a random act of violence.

“If anybody saw anything they need to come forward, because this was not a guy who deserved what he got,” said Andy Stutz, who owns the Highland Tavern.

Stutz said Kottke had a master’s degree and worked at the tavern for the last five years because he cherished his free time in Colorado’s outdoors.

“I joked at calling him a hippie, but he was just a free spirit…positive, warm, giving,” Stutz said.

Kottke has been giving even after he died, as an organ donor, and has helped save the lives of three people.

Meanwhile, Sorum is heartbroken at the loss of her friend. She’s going back to work this weekend for the first time and knows it’ll be a tough time.

“I don’t think I’m ever going to be the same person that I was ever again,” Sorum said.

If you have any information about who shot and killed Brad Kottke, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.