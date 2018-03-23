Denver police, Sloan’s Lake residents concerned about recent trio of shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Three shootings in the Sloan's Lake neighborhood have the attention of Denver police.

That particular part of town isn't used to seeing that type of violence.

Two of the shootings turned deadly.

The first one happened March 15 near West 28th Avenue and Irving Street. In that incident, someone fired shots into an empty home.

The second shooting happened March 17. Shots were fired as two cars drove down Colfax. The driver of one of the cars was shot, crashed the car and then died at the hospital.

Then one day later, on March 18, what police call a random shooting happened in the 2500 block of Grove Street. A bartender was killed while he walked home.

Police told FOX31 Friday it doesn't look like this is a pattern, but investigators are concerned.

Police held a meeting with members of the community about the violence. People who live in the area are definitely concerned.