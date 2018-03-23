Dara’s Transformation With Tiffany’s Fitness

Our producer, Dara Bitler, has made a major transformation. She decided to make a lifestyle change back in January when Tiffany's Fitness and Team Musclemania Colorado joined our show. She was inspired so much that she has now decided to compete in Rocky Mountain Musclemania on April 22nd. She joined our show to talk about the transformation.

To contact Tiffany, email her at Tiffany@TiffanysFitness.com. If you're interested in any of the upcoming posing camps, use this link: http://musclemania.com/camps/.

If you'd like to keep up with Dara's fitness journey, find her on Twitter at SportsWithDara , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DaraBitlerFitness/ and Instagram: @DaraBitler.