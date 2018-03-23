× City council wants more information about sexual harassment claim against Denver mayor

DENVER — The Denver City Council asked for more information Friday about a complaint filed by a Denver police detective who received lewd text messages from Mayor Michael Hancock.

The city attorney’s office sent a letter on behalf of city council to Detective Leslie Branch-Wise’s lawyer to “set forth all the facts and allegations” against the mayor by Tuesday, March 27.

City council has a meeting that night.

The letter says council members will review the complaint and consider if further investigation is needed.

The council says it may reject an open investigation, since sexual harassment investigations are normally conducted in a confidential manner.

Additionally, the council says it will consider the settlement already made between the city and Branch-Wise. She received $75,000 and can’t sue anyone else in city government.