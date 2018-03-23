An outdoor weather weekend before soggy setup moves in Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Wind, warmth, rain, thunder, snow, and fires, it was an active day Friday. It is a drier weekend ahead with the fire danger remaining high but a nice weekend for your outdoor plans.

Saturday and Sunday will be very similar for all areas of the state. The metro areas will have partly sunny skies and highs near 70 with occasional wind. The plains will be into the 80s at times, also with wind and the highest fire danger. The mountains will have periods of clouds but only very isolated rain/snow showers with highs in the 50s.

Things change early next week, however. Starting Monday, a strong storm system will move through the region bringing lots of rain and snow to the state with colder air, too.

For Denver, the timeframe to watch will be later Monday through midday Tuesday. This timeline will include areas of heavy rain and snow, for some. It'll come down to a wide spread of snowfall totals across the Front Range, all based on temperatures. For now, do plan on wet to slushy/icy commutes late Monday and Tuesday morning.

Statewide, rain and snow is possible across the entire state. Some mountain ranges will come away with a lot of snow and there could be very beneficial rainfall totals on the plains.

This system is days away so there's plenty of time to react to its impact on your workweek. We will be here throughout the weekend to make sure you are prepared.

