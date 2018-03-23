2 year old murder case gains new attention from Aurora Police

AURORA, Colo. — A homicide case over two years old is garnering new attention as Aurora Police ask for the public’s help in solving the murder of 24-year-old Jahmar Leckman.

Leckman was gunned down in a parking lot at 12022 E. Ford Dr. on Jan. 17, 2016, authorities said, and the case remains unsolved.

Police urge any member of the public who has information about this homicide to come forward.

It’s unclear why police have once again solicited tips in the years old case but the award for an arrest and prosecution has increased from $2,000 to $6,000.

Police said no piece of information is considered to be insignificant.

Anybody with information can contact Detective Chad Lampson at (303) 739-6013.