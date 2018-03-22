What’s in a name? A new sign in Denver has some people wondering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A new sign at the corner of 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard has some people re-asking the question: “what’s in a name?”

The new sign reads: “Welcome to North Denver.”

The sign loudly applauded by “North Siders” who have fought to keep the umbrella name for all neighborhoods in the Northwestern part of Denver.

“Highland” is the name of one such neighborhood recognized by the City and County. “North Denver” designates the part of town.

