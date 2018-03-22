UNC professor to be on ‘Jeopardy!’ on Thursday night

DENVER — A University of Northern Colorado professor is the latest Coloradan to be a contestant on “Jeopardy!”

Dr. Lynn Klyde-Allaman, a journalism professor at UNC, is appearing on the game show on Thursday night.

Her mother, June Klyde, was a contestant on the show in 1968 (while pregnant with Klyde-Allaman) and collected prize money that paid for new carpeting in the family’s home along with a set of encyclopedias.

“Well I actually was on Jeopardy when I was in the womb,” Klyde-Allaman said. “My mother when I was, when she was pregnant with me in 1968. And that was the first Jeopardy with Art Fleming as the host.”

Unfortunately her mom did not win. But, Klyde-Allaman says her appearance was the most fun she’s ever had.

You can watch her appearance at Thursday night at 6 p.m. on FOX31 or Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. on Channel 2.