Toys R Us liquidation sales delayed until Friday

WAYNE, N.J. — Consumers are going to have to wait a little longer to shop the Toys R Us liquidation sales.

The company had said it expected the sales to start Thursday. But there’s been a delay, a company spokesman said Thursday morning. It now expects sales to likely start Friday.

The iconic toy giant announced last week that it will shut or sell all of its 735 U.S. stores.

Shoppers looking to snag a bargain should act fast when the sales start.

“It will be quick,” said Chuck Tatelbaum, a director with Tripp Scott, a Florida law firm, on how quickly the shelves will empty. “No more than 60 days, closer to 30 days.”

The more popular and favorite toys tend to move the fastest, and inventory is likely already slim.

Consumers with Toys R Us gift cards and Endless Earnings e-gift cards should also hurry. The retailer will honor these forms of payment until April 20. Stores will no longer accept coupons or other rewards.

The store closings mean about 31,000 employees will ultimately be laid off.

