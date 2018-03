President Trump announces John Bolton to replace H.R. McMaster as National Security Advisor

WASHINGTON —┬áPresident Donald Trump’s national security adviser H.R. McMaster has agreed to resign, a White House official announced on Thursday.

“The two have been discussing this for some time. The timeline was expedited as they both felt it was important to have the new team in place, instead of constant speculation,” the official said. “This was not related to any one moment or incident, rather it was the result of ongoing conversations between the two.”

McMaster will be replaced by former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton on April 9, Trump tweeted.

“I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend,” Trump tweeted.