Police: Officers shot men, believing loose inmate was in car

DENVER — Denver police say officers who shot and killed a man after a high-speed chase believed an escaped inmate was a passenger in the car.

Denver Police Commander Barb Carver said 23-year-old Steven Nguyen was killed and 23-year-old Rafael Landeros was shot but survived.

She said they were associates of Mauricio Venzor-Gonzalez, who escaped from sheriff deputies on Monday during a visit to a Denver hospital.

Carver said police were watching a house as part of the search for Venzor-Gonzalez Monday evening and saw an SUV circling. When they tried to pull the driver over, the car fled.

Carver said the car eventually came to a stop and the men refused to follow officers’ command. She said police believed the men were “looking for something,” feared for their lives and fired.