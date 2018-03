Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- The Colorado Buffaloes rise in football was real and they are hoping the rebound is as well.

After finishing first in the PAC-12 South Division in 2016, the Buffs were a disappointing last in 2017.

Spring football was the beginning of a new season for CU. And as Kami Carmann explains, one coach for the Buffs is working to make sure his legacy continues to grow.