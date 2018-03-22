NYPD officers buy kids gloves following impromptu snowball fight

NEW YORK — Three New York Police Department officers were “assaulted” by a group of kids armed with snowballs during the nor’easter on Wednesday – and it turned into a heartwarming moment that was caught on camera.

NYPD’s Brooklyn North division posted video of the impromptu snowball fight on Twitter as the kids scooped up snow and chased down the officers.

And when it was all said and done, the officers noticed that the kids were using plastic gloves as hand gloves.

Breaking News: Three NYPD Officers assaulted during #noreaster nyc! You won’t believe what the Officers do at the end. #snowday2018 #givingback pic.twitter.com/QthrcbAX8Q — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) March 21, 2018

“Look at you, you got plastic gloves on,” one officer said. “How you gonna play in the snow with plastic gloves?”

So, the officers went to a nearby store and bought brand new gloves for the children who didn’t have them, according to WABC.

The good deed has since gone viral with over 76,000 views on Facebook and more than 1,800 shares.