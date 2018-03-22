Mold serious health issues for places getting ‘Fs’ in Restaurant Report Card

DENVER -- Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.
Sushi Den
The Denver restaurant recognized as one of the city’s best failed our report card with 12 critical health code violations found during surprise inspections in February and August 2017.
The mistakes included:
- “Excessive” black mold like substance in keg cooler
- Sanitizing solution contained zero ammonium
- Worker’s bandaged finger not covered by glove
The owner of the restaurant did not return our messages so we stopped by. FOX31’s Erika Gonzalez asked an employee if they had corrected all the violations, but the employee said she couldn’t talk.
Sushi Den, which is located on South Pearl Street, passed its follow up inspection.
Milo’s Sport Tavern
A Denver inspector cited the restaurant for nine critical health code violations in February.
The critical issues covered:
- Rodent droppings
- Worm
- Toxic sanitizer
- Eggs and blue cheese dressing tossed for being held too warm
- Mold
The restaurant passed its follow up inspection in February.
Milo’s is at 6495 East Evans Avenue.
Bastien’s
The home of the sugar steak earned and an “A” for two inspections without critical violations. Bastien's is a long time Denver favorite.
You can find Bastien's at 3503 East Colfax Avenue.
How restaurants appear on our Report Card
Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.
An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.
The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.
