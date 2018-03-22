Mold serious health issues for places getting ‘Fs’ in Restaurant Report Card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Every week, FOX31 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Sushi Den

The Denver restaurant recognized as one of the city’s best failed our report card with 12 critical health code violations found during surprise inspections in February and August 2017.

The mistakes included:

“Excessive” black mold like substance in keg cooler

Sanitizing solution contained zero ammonium

Worker’s bandaged finger not covered by glove

The owner of the restaurant did not return our messages so we stopped by. FOX31’s Erika Gonzalez asked an employee if they had corrected all the violations, but the employee said she couldn’t talk.

Sushi Den, which is located on South Pearl Street, passed its follow up inspection.

Milo’s Sport Tavern

A Denver inspector cited the restaurant for nine critical health code violations in February.

The critical issues covered:

Rodent droppings

Worm

Toxic sanitizer

Eggs and blue cheese dressing tossed for being held too warm

Mold

The restaurant passed its follow up inspection in February.

Milo’s is at 6495 East Evans Avenue.

Bastien’s

The home of the sugar steak earned and an “A” for two inspections without critical violations. Bastien's is a long time Denver favorite.

You can find Bastien's at 3503 East Colfax Avenue.