How to add garnishes to your cocktails

Bombay Sapphire’s 2018 Most Imaginative Bartender Competition has officially kicked off this past month, with submissions open until March 31.

Bartenders can enter by going onto www.mostimaginativebartender.com

Sevan Shores:

1.5 oz Grey Goose

.25 oz St Germain

.5 oz lemon juice

.75 oz apricot purée

.5 oz Garam Masala Syrup

2 dash Bittercube Jamaica #1 Bitters

Method: Shaken, strained, served up, garnished with dried cut rose petals and rose flower water.

Porto Princess

1.75 oz Bombay Sapphire

.5 oz lemon juice

.75 oz lavender syrup

.5 oz egg white

Method: Dry shake, wet shake, strained down garnished with blood orange sorbet, orange blossom water, Bitters and lavender flowers.

Dim Sum Daze

1.5 oz Grey Goose

1 oz Bombay Sapphire

.5 oz Sesame Infused Martini Reserva Vermouth

1 dash mushroom tincture

1 dash Miracle Mile Ume Bitters

Method: Stir, strain into teacup, garnish.

Garnish lemon twist and seaweed chip, dry ice fog of soy.