Heavy rain and snow hit mountains Friday, warmth returns to Denver

DENVER — The warmest temperatures of the year, so far, will return Friday across the metro areas and plains. Meanwhile, heavy areas of rain and snow move into the mountains.

The latter is music to our ears considering the drought across the state has yet again increased this week. The rain and snow for the western half of the state will pick up in intensity through the day Friday.

Rain and snow to hit the western half of the state through Friday. Here's a look at some great potential snowfall totals. Next week, still eyeing a strong spring storm to impact all of us.#cowx @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/EiuGRP9HWo — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) March 22, 2018

For the rest of Thursday, plan on mild temperatures and a breeze plus quite a bit of cloud cover through the evening.

For the city Friday, expect a warm morning with 40s then afternoon reading back to 70 and above. The eastern plains, however, will hit the 80s in many sections. Despite the heavy rain and snow to the west, the metro area and plains will only have a 10 percent chance of a rain shower or thundershower later in the day.

Into the weekend, a heavy supply of rain and snow in the mountains will taper off some until Monday. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s if you have plans to head to the high country.

For Denver this weekend, highs will be very near 70 degrees both days. Expect some clouds and some wind, too. We will only see a 10 percent chance of rain/thundershowers.

Into next week, however, plan on a strong storm system to spread rain and snow across the state. This storm needs to be watched closely as some areas of the state will be highly impacted. The impact on Denver will likely be areas of rain and snow, some areas of snow being heavy. We still have plenty of time to watch this storm system so check in with us during the next few days for specifics.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

