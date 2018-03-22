Police: ‘Englishman’ steals $500 scarf from Breckenridge man’s neck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKENRIDGE — Breckenridge Police are investigating a bizarre theft involving a man who stole a $500 Burberry scarf from another man while the item was wrapped around his neck.

The incident happened outside an art gallery where the victim works.

“So late at night after a long day of working here at the gallery,” explained John Kastak, the victim. “There was a gentleman just sitting outside looking very suspicious. I asked him, ‘What are you doing here?’ No answer. He was just staring. I asked him to leave and he got really upset”.

According to a police report, the man started swearing at Kastak and then confronted him. The man apparently yelled, ‘Are you (expletive) kidding me!?’ at Kastak, then reached for his scarf.

“And he just grabbed my scarf and took off running,” Kastak recalled.

Kastak said it was a Burberry scarf worth $500.

The man is described as caucasian, about 6’ tall, with a heavy British or New Zealand accent. He’s believed to be in his early 30s.

Kastak told police he believed the suspect could have been an Englishman; possibly someone visiting Breckenridge on vacation. The suspect appeared to be intoxicated at the time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Breckenridge Police at (970) 453-2941.