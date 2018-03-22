Drug laced with heavy-duty bug spray has zombie-like effects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- First responders in Indianapolis say they are seeing a spike in the number of people overdosing on a street drug that is mixed with heavy-duty bug spray.

“We describe it as being like a zombie. They cannot talk to us,” Indianapolis Fire Department Capt. Chris Major told WXIN.

When crews responded Monday, they found a man in the grass near the east side of an intersection. He was unresponsive and struggling to breathe. Medics say he overdosed on the street drug KD.

“Their movements are slow and lethargic, a lot of drooling and a loss of function. We find them with their clothes off, eating the grass, pulling dirt out of the ground and trying to put it in their mouth,” Major said.

KD is a mix of marijuana, tobacco or spice doused in a heavy-duty bug spray such as Raid, then users smoke the mixture.

“We find people passed out with it still in their hand. That is how fast it has an effect on them,” Major said.

Major said his team has had nearly a dozen KD overdose runs in one day.

“They do not know what is in this stuff or who has made it so they are all taking chance. Which for some reason they are willing to do because we get the same people using over and over again,” Major said.

Last year, the station had about 5,100 runs. A good amount of those were for KD overdoses.

But Major said fire crews cannot do much to help the user except take their blood pressure and wait for an ambulance.

“We send them off to the hospital to get checked out and within two hours they may be back out there on the street doing it again. We have had the same person multiple times in one day,” Major said.