DIA named best airport in U.S. in prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards

STOCKHOLM — Denver International Airport was ranked as the top aviation hub in the U.S. in the prestigious annual Skytrax World Airport Awards.

The awards ranked the top 100 airports in the world. DIA came in 29th worldwide, but that was good for the top spot in the U.S. DIA ranked No. 28 last year.

DIA surpassed Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport as the top airport in the U.S. after it fell eight spots from 26th to 34th on the list.

DIA also was ranked as the fifth-best regional airport in the world that was won by Japan’s Chubu Centrair Nagoya.

Asia’s top airports lead the world when it comes to passenger satisfaction, scooping top prizes in the awards.

Maintaining its position at the top of that chart for a sixth year in a row is Singapore’s Changi Airport.

The city-state’s gleaming facilities fended off stiff competition from the likes of Doha’s Hamad International and Hong Kong International Airport.

“To be voted the World’s Best Airport for the sixth consecutive year is a fabulous achievement for Changi Airport, and this award yet again demonstrates the airport’s popularity with international air travelers,” said Edward Plaisted, CEO of U.K.-based Skytrax.

The annual awards, which were held in Stockholm on Wednesday, are based on millions of airport passenger surveys and have been dubbed “the Oscars of the aviation industry.”

Changi Airport, which celebrated serving 60 million passengers from almost 100 countries across the world in 2017, has 5,000 arrivals and departures a week, connecting customers to over 200 destinations.

Amenities on offer include two 24-hour movie theaters screening the latest blockbusters for free, a rooftop swimming pool and a sunflower garden that features several varieties of sunflowers grown in the airport’s on site nursery.

This is the ninth time it has received the “world’s best airport” title at the annual awards in the past two decades.

While there were no new entries among the Top 10, Seoul’s Incheon International Airport moved up one place to No. 2, while last year’s second-place holder, Tokyo International Airport (Haneda), dropped to No. 3, keeping Asia’s stranglehold on the top slots.

Doha’s Hamad International Airport progressed to fifth place after coming in at No. 6 in 2017, while Munich Airport dropped from fourth to sixth place.

There were few surprises in the top 100, however Rome Fiumicino Airport achieved one of the biggest jumps, moving from 158th place to 85th, while Bahrain International Airport saw its ranking fall from 57th place to No. 73.

Vancouver was the No. 1 airport in North America again, although its ranking dropped one place to 14th.

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport ranked No. 48, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at No. 50, San Francisco International Airport at No. 51, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport at No. 56, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at No. 62 and New York’s JFK International Airport at No. 69.

Skytrax also singled out airports for a variety of more specific awards, with categories such as food, shopping facilities and even cleanliness.

Tokyo International Airport won the vote as “the world’s cleanest airport,” while Incheon International Airport was awarded for its airport staff.

Hong Kong International Airport was voted the “world’s best transit airport” and the “best airport for dining.”