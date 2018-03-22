Bitcoin ATMs now in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It kind of looks like an ATM, but that’s where the similarity ends.

They are the Denver metro area's first-of-its-kind, and they call them BTMs, bitcoin automated teller machines. “We convert cash, one dollar, five dollars, ten dollar bill, whatever, we convert that to digital currency," said Bobby sharp, co-founder of Coinsource.

And once again, what exactly is a bitcoin? "A bitcoin is basically decentralize currency," Sharp explained.

No banks, no bills, no coins. You can use it to buy goods and services if the seller acccepts it. And what makes it valuable? People want it.

Sharp's Dallas-based company has installed eight bitcoin machines in the Denver metro area and in Boulder. Coinsource owns 200 nationwide.

But why go to a bitcoin ATM when I can just buy bitcoins online? “We immediately give you that bitcoin, you don’t have to wait. Like a traditional exchange you would have to wait a while to have that done," Sharp said.

Digital currency, some predict, is the future. But BTMs are already the present.