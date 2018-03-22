Bill to allow concealed carry without permit in Colorado rejected by House committee

DENVER — A bill to allow residents to carry a concealed handgun without a permit was rejected in House committee on Wednesday night.

The House State, Veterans and Military Affairs committee voted 6-3 along party lines to indefinitely postpone Senate Bill 18-097, which had earlier been passed by the Senate.

The measure would have allowed anyone 21 years old and older carry a concealed gun in public without having to take a training class or obtain a permit.

The permit process would have remained in place so residents could carry a concealed firearm in states that have reciprocity laws with Colorado.

“Permitless concealed carry would put guns in the waistbands of some of the scariest people in Colorado,” said Rep. Mike Foote, D-Lafayette, the chairman of the State Affairs Committee.

“Domestic violence victims deserve more protection than allowing their abusers to be walking around strapped.”