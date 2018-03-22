Abnormally warm across Front Range next 2 days ahead of storm systems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be abnormally warm in Denver and across the Front Range the next two days.

The high temperature in Denver will reach 73 degrees on Thursday. The record high for the date is 79 degrees set in 2004.

It will start sunny before skies turn partly cloudy in the afternoon.

It will be warm in the mountains as well with highs reaching the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Clouds increase with light rain and snow moving in Thursday night. The rain/snow line starts at 10,000 feet, then drops on Friday.

Clouds increase across the Front Range on Friday with a 10 percent chance of afternoon rain showers. Highs will be about 71 degrees.

It will be breezy with gusts to 40 mph, increasing the already high fire danger.

The Mountains can expect rain and snow with 2-8 inches of accumulation at the ski areas. The snow will end Friday night.

On Saturday, it will be sunny to partly cloudy with breezy conditions and highs near 70.

On Sunday, the second storm system begins to affect Colorado with wind and a small increase in mountain moisture.

In Denver, there's a 10 percent chance of an afternoon rain shower and breezy conditions with highs near 70.

There's a chance of snow on Monday and Tuesday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

