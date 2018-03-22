61-year-old man found dead near Boulder Flatirons

BOULDER, Colo. — A 61-year-old man was found dead near the Boulder Flatirons on Thursday, Boulder police said.

The man was found unconscious along the Mesa Trail by another hiker at around 11:30 a.m., police said. It is unknown how long the man had been down.

Attempts were made by rescue crews to revive the man, but they were unsuccessful.

Police said that the initial reports of a fallen climber appear to be incorrect because the initial investigation suggests that the man’s death was consistent with natural causes.

The man did not suffer any trauma to his body.

The death is not considered to be suspicious.