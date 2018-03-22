5 Parkland students featured on cover of Time magazine

PARKLAND, Fla. — The Parkland teenagers spearheading Saturday’s March For Our Lives rally in Washington are being hailed on the cover of Time magazine.

The cover features Marjory Stoneman Douglas students Jaclyn Corin, Alex Wind, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky and David Hogg, representing a much larger group that is driving a movement against gun violence.

The word “enough” is printed boldly across the photo and included “The school shooting generation has had enough.”

The students are also holding a gun-reform rally Thursday at a charter school in Washington where two students were killed with guns this year.

A gunman killed 17 people at the school on Feb. 14.

The article is titled “Parkland students on life after a shooting: ‘I am not actually fine.'”