Winter was among Colorado’s driest and this spring may be no different

DENVER — This past winter was 14th driest on record for the state.

We haven’t observed a winter drier than this since 2002-03. 1981-82 was the driest winter ever recorded.

The driest locations were found in the mountains and western slope. As seen here, Colorado was not unique to a dry winter and actually did better than all of California and Oregon.

For Denver, the numbers aren’t quite so grim. It was the city’s 40th driest on record, meaning the city was very close to average.

With the start of spring, we have seen a dramatic change to the weather pattern, particularly to the west. However, Colorado remains one of the drier locations nationally.

So far, March has done little favor to our precipitation, especially southern areas that remain bone dry. I need a new expression instead of relying on "bone dry" all the time. We could us next week's storm potential…don't disappoint us, storm!#cowx @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/VmSLulBqV2 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) March 22, 2018

The good news is that when there’s moisture hitting the west coast the odds improve for Colorado to catch some too. We had the wet storm system Sunday night that benefited the Palmer Divide and western metro areas, and another system on the way.

This wetter trend isn’t likely to continue for all of spring, however. The outlook is for a drier than average season.

With that said we must take all that we can get in the rain/snow department. Another storm is on the way for early next week.