Significant warming trend ahead of 2 storm systems

DENVER -- A warming trend is underway in Denver and along the Front Range.

Highs on Wednesday will surge to 61 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Skies start sunny, then turn partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The mountains can expect a few snow showers across the higher peaks. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy with mild highs in the 30s and 40s.

Highs warm into the low 70s on Thursday and Friday for Denver and the Front Range.

Two storm systems are lined up to move into the state.

The first storm arrives Thursday and Friday in the mountains with rain and snow.

The primary impact of the warm storm system to Denver and the Front Range occurs Friday afternoon with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

In the mountains, 2-8 inches of snow will fall by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a break between storms.

The second storm system arrives in the mountains Sunday and Monday.

The primary impact in Denver and the Front Range occurs on Monday with rain changing to snow. There could be accumulation across the metro area.

