Shooting reported at 104th and Federal in Federal Heights

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Police responded to a disturbance and shooting in a parking lot at a shopping center at Federal Boulevard and West 104th Avenue in Federal Heights Wednesday afternoon.

Police told FOX31 the incident began with a disturbance outside the Walgreen’s store. The suspect tried to drive away and the other person tried to hang on to the suspect’s vehicle.

That person was shot by someone, but police didn’t specify who pulled the trigger. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital. The victim’s condition was not released.

There were no suspects in custody.

