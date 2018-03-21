× Police search for missing Longmont mom

LONGMONT, Colo. — A single mom of three vanished in Longmont over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, according to police.

Rita Gutierrez-Garcia, 34, was last seen in an alleyway behind 3’s Bar in downtown Longmont around 2:30 a.m. on March 18.

“It’s unlike her for her not to be [home] at all,” neighbor Michelle Young told FOX31. “It’s really weird.”

Young said Gutierrez-Garcia is an attentive and compassionate mother who wouldn’t skip town without telling loved ones.

“Her phone is not on, and she’s not responding to any family and stuff like that,” said Young. “That’s really scary.”

Police said Gutierrez-Garcia was bar hopping with friends in downtown Longmont on the evening of St. Patrick’s Day. Those friends told police they last saw Gutierrez-Garcia behind 3’s Bar less than an hour after last call.

“She was with friends, and she was on the phone,” said Deputy Chief Jeff Satur of the Longmont Police Department. “They heard her on the phone. They left and they haven’t seen her since.”

Gutierrez-Garcia’s mom arrived at her daughter’s home on Sunday to take her 18, 13 and 9-year-old grandsons to church. That’s when the grandmother learned her daughter was missing, according to police. Family reported the disappearance to police on Monday.

“As you can imagine, everybody is concerned,” Satur said. “This is unusual behavior.”

Police said family and friends are cooperating.

Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt and black leggings. She stands 5’7” and weighs 140 pounds. Anyone who is able help police in the investigation should call 303-651-8501.